Justice Obstructed? Trump, Sessions & the FBI 

President Trump's battle with FBI and Justice Department officials is heating up and he wants the truth to be revealed about FBI spying on his presidential campaign.

The president now says he regrets hiring Jeff Sessions as US Attorney General. That's because Sessions recused himself from the Russia collusion investigation.

The New York Times reports President Trump met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions last year and asked him to unrecuse himself from the Russia collusion investigation. Sessions reportedly refused.

Did the president obstruct justice?

Presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg say Mr. Trump acted within the bounds of his presidential authority.

"It's the kitchen sink strategy of trying to find any way to impeach Donald Trump," explained Nunberg. "Donald Trump is entitled as President of the United States constitutionally to have any discussion with Jeff Sessions. He is entitled to ask Jeff Sessions to unrecuse himself from this investigation."

President Trump says Deep State officials within the intelligence community were out to sabotage his presidential prospects, spying on him during the campaign. At a rally in Nashville, he referred to "Spygate" as a political scandal worse than Watergate.

"So how do you like the fact that they had people infiltrate our campaign? Can you imagine, can you imagine?" the president asked rhetorically.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), a conservative and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News the FBI acted appropriately when it used an informant to collect information on Trump's campaign.

"I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump," Gowdy said.

Appearing on the CBN News show The Global Lane, Nunberg said Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and Attorney General Sessions are treating Trump like he's a mafioso figure.

"They don't like him, they don't think he should be in the office, and they think they know better than you and me – we that voted for him," Nunberg insisted.

Rudy Giuliani says if the president decides to fire Sessions and Rosenstein, it won't happen until after Robert Mueller completes the Russia investigation.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Capitol Hill early next week as the Senate holds a hearing revealing details of the DOJ's Inspector General report on the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

