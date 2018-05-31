Displaying 30+ Stories
Media Stokes Controversy About Melania Trump's Absence - Here's the First Lady's Response

05-31-2018
Benjamin Gill

Major media outlets are stoking yet another controversy over at the White House, questioning why Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public since her surgery earlier this month.

The first lady hasn't made a public appearance since undergoing a medical procedure on May 14 for what's been labeled a benign kidney condition.

Speculation and accusations are rising on Twitter under the hashtag #WhereIsMelania.

Media outlets like CNN and Newsweek are fueling that speculation with reports about her absence from the public eye.

Newsweek is asking this loaded question: "What has happened to Melania Trump? Conspiracy theorists discuss the first lady's absence"

Melania's communications director says she is doing "really well" and is engaged on internal meetings.

And here's what the first lady's office said on her @FLOTUS Twitter account: "I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!"

No word on when she will attend her next public event.

