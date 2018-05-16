Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
Associated Press

Melania Trump Says She Feels ‘Great,’ Thanks Well-Wishers

05-16-2018
Associated Press
melaniatrumpap2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says she feels “great” after a kidney procedure and expects to return to the White House before long. Her husband is visiting her in the hospital for the third straight day.

The first lady’s comments on Twitter on Wednesday were her first since she was hospitalized for an embolization on Monday. She tweeted “a sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit” and to her well-wishers. Mrs. Trump added, “I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home.”

President Donald Trump is visiting his 48-year-old wife for the third day in a row. The 72-year-old president joked during a visit to the Capitol on Wednesday that the first lady should be the one visiting him in the hospital, not the other way around.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles