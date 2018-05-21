'Our Enemies Will Take Note': Haspel Sworn in as CIA Director

Gina Haspel became the first female director of the Central Intelligence Agency when she was sworn in Monday by Vice President Mike Pence at the spy agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

"Today I recommit I will do everything in my power to justify the faith that President Trump and the American people have placed in us," she said.

"Our enemies will take note, Gina is tough, she is strong and when it comes to defending America Gina will never ever back down," said President Donald Trump.

Haspel was confirmed as the agency's 6th director after a vote of 54-45. Six Democrats joined Republicans in favor of her as the new director.

Haspel is a 33-year CIA veteran spending nearly all her time in undercover positions in Africa and Europe.

She said the CIA has been more than just a career, it has been her "calling."

"For me, being director is about doing right by all of you so you have the tools and resources to carry out our sacred mission," Haspel said.

The 61-year-old was tapped as deputy director of the CIA in 2017 and worked under former CIA Director Mike Pompeo who is now secretary of state.

"There is no one in this country better qualified for this extraordinary office," said Trump. " She assumes the role at a crucial moment in our history, we are reasserting American strength and confidence."

"We salute Director Haspel, a trailblazer who today becomes the first woman to the lead the CIA," said National Intelligence Director Dan Coats.

During her confirmation, senators wanted to know more about her involvement in the CIA's now-defunct program of detaining and brutally interrogating terrors suspects.

Haspel assured lawmakers that on her watch the agency's controversial interrogation practices will remain a thing of the past.