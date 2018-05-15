Sen. Graham on Critics of the US Embassy in Jerusalem: 'Take It Up with God'

For those who have a problem with the United States operating its embassy in Israel from Jerusalem, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has a message, "Take it up with God, He did this."

The senior senator from South Carolina made the remarks during an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox News over the weekend.

Graham is a long-time, staunch supporter of Israel and led the congressional delegation that attended the opening ceremony for the embassy Monday.

He says President Trump's decision to follow through on his campaign promise and move the embassy sends a message of strength to America's enemies.

"He's telling North Korea that I'm going to be different than every other president before me. When I say I'm going to do something, I mean it," Graham continued in the interview.

"I said I was going to move the embassy to Jerusalem and I did it," Graham eluded to Trump's message to the world.

"I said I was going to withdraw from the Iranian deal cause it sucks and he did," Graham also said in referencing Trump's actions.

A fired up Graham also threatened North Korean leader Kim Jong Un using the nickname "Rocket Man" that Trump gave him earlier this year, saying he hopes he comes to an agreement with the US, "But if we don't have an agreement and you keep threatening our country then you're going to be next."