'She is Going to Win!': Trump Stumps For Pro-Life Senate Candidate

President Donald Trump touched down in Tennessee to stump for pro-life Senate candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

"A very early supporter of ours and a wonderful woman. She loves your state. She loves your country. She Is going to win!," Trump said.

"Tennessee needs a senator that is going to support President Donald Trump and I am going to be there to stand with President Donald Trump and take your Tennesee values to Washington DC to fight with him to get the job done," said Trump.

Blackburn will face Democrat Gov. Phil Bredesen in a race to replace Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who is retiring.

"I've never heard of this guy (Bredesen), who is he? He is an absolute total tool of Chuck Schumer.. and MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi," Trump told the audience.

Trump continues to campaign for the GOP in a fight to hold onto a 51-49 majority in the US Senate.

The president also talked about tax reform, MS-13, immigration, supporting veterans and even stating yet again that Mexico will fund the southern border wall.

"They are going to pay for the wall and they are going to enjoy it," Trump said.

He also touted the historic opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

"We did it and we did the right thing," said Trump. "It is really beautiful. The finest stones, the finest marble, the best location, it's open. It opened in four months after we started building."

Trump remains popular in Tennessee after winning the state during his presidential campaign in 2016.

"We need Marsha and the Senate to continue the amazing progress and work," said Trump. "To keep on winning, you have to vote Republican in November."