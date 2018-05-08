Speaker Paul Ryan and House Chaplain Hope to Move Forward After Controversy

WASHINGTON – Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and House Chaplain Patrick Conroy are trying to move forward after last month's controversy in which Ryan urged the chaplain to resign and then reversed that decision after a public backlash.

"It is my job as speaker to do what is best for this body, and I know that this body is not well served by a protracted fight over such an important position," Ryan said.

Ryan told reporters he met Father Conroy for coffee Tuesday morning, and the two discussed how to improve the services going forward. When Ryan was asked if he thought they could put the controversy behind them, he responded "absolutely."

"We're going to keep talking," explained Ryan. "I think we can ultimately make improvements so that everyone has access to the pastoral services they're looking for."

"I feel good about where things are," he added.

As chaplain, Conroy opens the House each day with a prayer and provides counseling services to lawmakers and aides. Conroy is a Roman Catholic priest who has served as House chaplain since 2011.