This Is HYSTERICAL: President Trump's Priceless Reponse to 'Yanny or Laurel?'

There's a big debate sweeping the nation right now, and it's reached all the way to the White House.

No we're not talking about the North Korean summit or the media's fake news assault on President Trump's use of the word "animal" when referring to the bloodthirsty MS-13 gang.

The top staff at the White House is weighing in on the "Yanny or Laurel?" video.

Despite the vitriol and crushing grind of daily political life in Washington, White House staffers, Vice President Pence, and even President Trump himself are all getting in on the game with some self-effacing humor you might not expect.

Check it out:

SPOILER ALERT: If you don't understand the word Trump used, he was taking a little jab at himself.

Last year, he had accidentally typed the letters "covfefe" in a late night tweet. The next day the news media was abuzz trying to figure out what the new word covfefe could possibly mean. Of course, it just turned out to be an error.