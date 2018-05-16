Uzbekistan’s President Calls First Meeting with Trump ‘Historical’

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump welcomed the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his first meeting at the White House Wednesday.

“We’ve been working very closely together on different things including trade, they’ve actually made investments here, we make investments there,” said Trump

“Today we are having a very historical meeting,” Mirziyoyev said. “We know that the United States of America since the early days of independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan has always supported independence, sovereignty as well as the territorial integrity of Uzbekistan.”