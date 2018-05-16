Uzbekistan’s President Calls First Meeting with Trump ‘Historical’

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump welcomed the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his first meeting at the White House Wednesday.
“We’ve been working very closely together on different things including trade, they’ve actually made investments here, we make investments there,” said Trump
“Today we are having a very historical meeting,” Mirziyoyev said. “We know that the United States of America since the early days of independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan has always supported independence, sovereignty as well as the territorial integrity of Uzbekistan.”
The two leaders are expected to talk about human rights reform and freedom of the press as Trump aims to build a relationship with the former Soviet state.
But North Korea dominated the questions from reporters as Trump met with Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office.
“We haven’t seen anything, we haven’t heard anything, we’ll see what happens,” said Trump.
When asked if Kim was bluffing when he threatened to call off the planned June 12 summit, he replied, “We’ll see what happens.”
Pyongyang made this announcement after military drills between the US and South Korea on Monday.
The State Department says the US will go forward with the drills as they continue plans for the North Korea summit.