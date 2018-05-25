'We Could Not Be More Proud': Trump Congratulates Naval Academy 2018 Class

President Donald Trump delivered the keynote address Friday at the US Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony.

"We could not be more proud of the United States Naval Academy class of 2018," Trump told the graduates.

Following his speech, Trump told cadets he would stay to shake all the graduates hands.

"I could make this commencement address and immediately leave and wave goodbye or I could stay for hours and shake hands with 1,100 and something. What should I do? What should I do? I'll stay, I'll stay,” Trump Said.

Trump is the 19th president take part in the long-time tradition which began with President Theodore Roosevelt back in 1905 when he spoke to 114 graduates in Annapolis, Maryland.

Blue Angels streaked overhead at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium where an estimated 30,000 watched below.

More than 1,000 people (283 naval aviators, 134 submariners, 256 surface warfare officers, 70 restricted line officers, 15 explosive ordnance disposal officers, 236 Marines and 35 Navy SEALs) graduated from the Naval Academy Friday.

"I want to thank our midshipmen; I want to thank your families and thank you America. America thanks you more than anybody," Trump said. "You chose honor, courage and commitment – you chose to serve the nation and defend our great American flag."

Trump's speech comes one day after he called off the June 12 summit in Singapore with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Before departing the White House, the commander in chief addressed the canceled summit with North Korea, saying "we are talking to them now" and that the rogue regime would "like to do it."

"We'll see what happens," Trump said.