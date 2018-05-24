'We Salute You': Trump Awards Medal of Honor to Retired Navy SEAL Britt Slabinski

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump awarded retired Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt Slabinski the military's highest honor Thursday.

"Through your actions, you demonstrated there is no love more pure and no courage no great than the love and courage that burns in the hearts of American patriots," Trump said as he presented the Medal of Honor to the former member of the Navy's SEAL Team Six.

In March 2002, Slabinski was leading a reconnaissance team on a mountainside in Afghanistan when they came under fire. The team's helicopter was damaged and forced to land.

Trump talked about how Slabinski "waged a fierce fight against the enemy" as he rallied his troops and maneuvered them back up and over the mountain.

Slabinski and his team fought off enemy fire for 14 hours before being rescued. Seven Americans were killed and six wounded.

"We are free because warriors like you are willing to give their sweat, their blood, and if they have to, their lives for our great nation," Trump said of the former SEAL.

The battle became known as Roberts Ridge for Petty Officer 1st Class Neil Roberts, who was knocked out of the helicopter during the initial shots and was later captured and killed.

Roberts Ridge was part of Operation Anaconda, a mission to destroy Taliban and al Qaeda forces fortified along the mountain in eastern Afghanistan.