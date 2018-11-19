A Lame Duck Session Like No Other: The Wall, Mueller and Other Year-End Bones of Contention

WASHINGTON – Congress has just a few weeks to agree on a spending bill, or we could see a partial government shutdown in December.

But one possible hang up is the $5 billion President Donald Trump wants for his promised border wall.

"As long as Trump doesn't interfere, we can move the government forward," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told reporters last week.

Schumer says Republicans and Democrats agreed on $1.6 billion towards strengthening the border through physical barriers as well as technology like drones, and he hopes they keep their agreement. The question remains, though, if that will that be enough to get the president's signature.

"We need the money to build the wall – the whole wall, not pieces of it all over," Trump said in a press conference the day after Election Day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) feels confident they'll come to an agreement before parts of the government shutdown.

"No, we're not going to do that," McConnell told CBN News.

Another issue that could lead to a dramatic year-end in the Senate is a bipartisan effort to secure a floor vote on a bill that protects special counsel Robert Mueller and his Russia investigation.

Retiring Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) tweeted Wednesday that he will not vote to advance or confirm any judicial nominees until the special counsel bill gets a vote.

I have informed the Majority Leader that I will not vote to advance any of the 21 judicial nominees pending in the Judiciary Committee, or vote to confirm the 32 judges awaiting action on the floor, until the Mueller protection bill is brought to the full Senate for a vote. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 15, 2018

But McConnell doesn't think the legislation is necessary.

"I've never heard anybody down there (the White House) say they want to shut it down," said McConnell. "I think it's in no danger and so I don't think any legislation is necessary."

In the House this week, Republicans elected Kevin McCarthy as their new minority leader, while Nancy Pelosi is working to quiet a growing opposition within her party that could prevent her from becoming the next speaker of the House.

"I intend to win the speakership with Democratic votes," Pelosi told reporters."I happen to think that at this point I'm the best person for that."

So far, no Democrats have come forward to challenge Pelosi, but the vote on the next speaker won't happen until January.