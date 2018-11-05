Border Security, Economic Boom, Healthcare: Which Closing Arguments Will Win the Election?

The polls are showing very close races for both the House and Senate heading into Tuesday's midterm elections. Democrats seem to have the edge in the House while Republicans are trying to expand their lead in the Senate. But it will all come down to who actually shows up to vote.

In the final push to the midterms, the most famous faces from each party are presenting their closing arguments.

"If you want more caravans and you want more crime, vote Democrat. It's very simple," President Trump said while rallying this weekend.

"They're telling us that the single most, grave threat to America is a bunch of poor, broke, impoverished, refugees. That's the thing that's really gonna threaten Gary, Indiana," former President Obama mocked in Indiana Sunday.

Both sides are fired up; with long lines at the polls and early voting numbers shattering those from 2014. More than 34 million Americans have cast their votes already.

President Trump is stumping in states he won in 2016, like Tennessee and Georgia, and touting the booming economy and immigration.

"We can talk about the economy. But the fact is we know how well we're doing with the economy. We have to solve problems," he said.

"Democrats are openly encouraging millions of illegal aliens to break our laws, violate our sovereignty, overrun our borders," he continued.

Democrats believe that what they see as anti-immigrant talk from the president and a focus on a caravan still hundreds of miles away from the US, will backfire.

"Now what you see is dog whistle politics, appeals to racists and the worst of America," accused Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

"What the president is doing is driving away the independent voter, swing voters and a lot of moderate Republican voters," predicted Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

Democrats are pushing healthcare with poll after poll saying it's the number one issue – along with the economy – for many voters.

GOP leaders say the president is running on more than just immigration.

"He talks about the jobs coming back, he's talking about four million people off of food stamps, he talks about the fact that no Democrat voted for these historic tax cuts…he can talk about multiple things at once," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel defended.

Republicans believe those issues, will help maintain control of the Senate.

"We are not only going to hold the majority, we're going to add to it," said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

Both parties are working to get their voters to the polling booths Tuesday and who actually shows up to vote is critical. With races extremely tight in many House battles, control of the House will come down to turnout in key races.

Several Senate races are also extremely close.

