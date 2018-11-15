Democrats Aim a 'Subpoena Cannon' at Trump: Did American Voters Just Unleash 85 Anti-Trump Investigations?

WASHINGTON, DC – A massive legal battle is brewing in Washington. When Democrats take control of the House in January, they say they won't waste any time launching investigations into President Trump and his administration.

The subpoenas are in the works as Democrats are putting together a long list of everything they want to investigate, planning to probe just about every aspect of Trump's life and work.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told CBS, "We are not scattershot. We are not doing any investigation for a political purpose but to seek the truth, so I think a word that you could describe about how Democrats will go forward in this regard is we will be very strategic."

While Pelosi says her party will be "strategic," some new signs suggest that may not be the case.

Axios reports Democrats are loading a "subpoena cannon" with a list of at least 85 investigations they want to pursue.

"Well I think the Democrats are very much at risk of overplaying their hand here. I think the American people are going to suffer from investigation fatigue and that could really redound to the benefit of Trump," Stephen Moore of the Heritage Foundation told CBN News.



Moore, an economist and a former Trump economic advisor, says he's actually glad Democrats won control of the House.



"I was kind of quietly hoping the Democrats would take the House and the Republicans would keep the Senate because I felt like if Republicans controlled every lever of power going in to the 2020 election and anything goes wrong, then what party would you possibly have to blame than the Republicans? Now if things go wrong, Trump can say, look it's because the Pelosi Democrats are blocking what I'm trying to do," Moore said.

The Axios list covers just about everyone and everything close to Trump from day one of his presidency. Click here to see their massive list.

And many Democrats are talking about impeachment. As the incoming House Oversight Committee chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) would be in charge of that, but he says his number one priority is Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The man in charge of the investigation, Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, will be among the first called to testify. "We will make sure that Matt Whitaker – one of the first orders of business will be to invite him or subpoena him to appear before the committee," Nadler said.



"It does violence to the Constitution and the vision of our founders to appoint such a person in such a manner to be the chief legal officer in our country," Pelosi said.

And you can count on a fight from the White House. President Trump says he's ready to take a "war-like posture" and launch investigations into the Democrats.