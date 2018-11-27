Displaying 30+ Stories
Associated Press

GOP US Sen. Hyde-Smith Wins Divisive Runoff

11-27-2018
Associated Press

Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has won a divisive Mississippi runoff to remain in office.
  
In Tuesday's race, 59-year-old Hyde-Smith defeated Democrat Mike Espy, a former U.S. agriculture secretary who hoped to become Mississippi's first African-American senator since Reconstruction.
  
The win allows Hyde-Smith to complete the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran's six-year term. Cochran retired in April. Hyde-Smith was appointed to temporarily succeed him.
  
The win makes her the first woman elected to Congress from Mississippi.
  
The runoff was rocked by a video showing her praise a supporter by saying she'd attend a "public hanging" if he invited her. She called it an "exaggerated expression of regard." The comment made Mississippi's history of racist lynchings a runoff theme.
  
President Donald Trump endorsed Hyde-Smith and rallied for her after the comments became public.
  
Republicans will now hold 53 of 100 Senate seats.

