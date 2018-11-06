GOP's Andy Barr Wins Kentucky 6th Congressional District Despite Tough Democrat Challenge

In a back and forth vote count all evening, three-term Republican Andy Barr held on to defeat Democrat and former Marine Corps pilot Amy McGrath. This was seen as one of the key races Democrats needed to win in order to flip control of the House, but Republicans have held onto it.

At one point, with 71 percent of precincts reporting, the candidates were locked in a virtual tie. However, Barr moved ahead with about 88 percent of precincts reporting.

Even though Barr won his re-election campaign in 2016 by more than 20 percentage points, this race was rated a toss-up by political pundits after McGrath won the Democratic primary.

Throughout the campaign, McGrath billed herself as the anti-establishment candidate who would work to put country over party, instead of following party lines.

There has been some nervousness among the district's constituents over the Trump administration's trade clashes with foreign countries. The local Toyota plant in Louisville employs 8,000.

What's interesting is the district has more registered Democrats than registered Republicans due to the area's Democratic legacy.

The district went red in 2016 with the election of President Trump. It includes all of the Louisville metropolitan area.

Barr is the House chairman of the Subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade.