'It's Like Winning the Super Bowl': Farmer Set to Deliver Christmas Tree to White House

WASHINGTON – Christmas came early for one North Carolina tree farmer after his tree was chosen to be displayed in the White House.

"Personally, this is like winning the Super Bowl," Larry Smith said.

The 22-year-old fir is 19 feet tall and weighs in at 800 pounds.

"We basically haven't trimmed it," Smith explained. "It's about been abandoned so it's sort of like a Cinderella story. This particular tree is getting to go to the big ball."

Smith traveled to Washington, DC, Monday to present his tree to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump who has been planning this year's festivities.

Planning is underway for this year’s #Christmas at the @WhiteHouse! There is still a lot of work to be done, but I hope everyone will enjoy our final holiday vision for the People’s House. pic.twitter.com/BXeV9xi69W — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 26, 2018

The tree will be unveiled in the White House Blue Room next week decked out with lights and ornaments.