Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

'It's Like Winning the Super Bowl': Farmer Set to Deliver Christmas Tree to White House

11-19-2018
Ben Kennedy
5969087925001
19TREE1FN_Full_Sound_HD1080_0_77.184
5969087925001

'It's Like Winning the Super Bowl': Farmer Set to Deliver Christmas Tree to White House

WASHINGTON – Christmas came early for one North Carolina tree farmer after his tree was chosen to be displayed in the White House.

"Personally, this is like winning the Super Bowl," Larry Smith said.

The 22-year-old fir is 19 feet tall and weighs in at 800 pounds.

"We basically haven't trimmed it," Smith explained. "It's about been abandoned so it's sort of like a Cinderella story. This particular tree is getting to go to the big ball."

Smith traveled to Washington, DC, Monday to present his tree to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump who has been planning this year's festivities.

The tree will be unveiled in the White House Blue Room next week decked out with lights and ornaments.

 

 

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles