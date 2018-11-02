Long-Time Democratic Senator in Michigan Faces Surging Republican Challenger

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Michigan race for the US Senate has gotten closer, with underdog Republican candidate John James making a late October surge in the polls, giving incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow the political fight of her life.

"This whole race started on my knees. This whole thing started with praying for wisdom asking the Lord to not necessarily make my path easy, but to make it clear. He's absolutely done that," James told CBN News.

"I have the faith and belief that I may be in this position for a time such as this and it's not because I'm anything special, but because God is preparing to do a great work in the state of Michigan," James continued.

Michigan is a key battleground. President Trump barely won the state in 2016.

"It was the closest margin of victory of any state in the country, so although he did win, his victory shows a very closely divided state," said Robert Yoon, a political analyst, and reporter for Inside Elections.

Now as Republicans fight to maintain control of the House and Senate, Yoon sees Michigan as a state to watch because voters here tend to cross party lines for candidates who appeal to them.

"They've shown that in elections of the past where they elect Republican governors, a Democratic senator, or in the case of 2016 voted for a Republican for president," Yoon told CBN News.

Democrat incumbent, Stabenow, has represented Michigan in the Senate for 18 years, serving as a commissioner, state representative and US representative along the way.

CBN News reached out to the Stabenow campaign with interview requests and received no response.

Throughout her campaign, Stabenow has focused on standing up for families, farmers, and job creation. She also points to her ability to work across the aisle, even in a divisive political climate.

"I've worked with Democrats and Republicans my whole life to get things done," Stabenow said in a recent campaign ad.

John James, meanwhile, has no previous political experience. He's a veteran and a successful Detroit businessman.

"You have so many people in Washington who are, as far as business is concerned, they're legislating and regulating industries, and they've never run a business before. I would say, what are their qualifications to impose on people? I believe there's no replacement or substitute for experience," James told CBN News.

He says his time on the front lines taught him about strong national security, business experience formed his stance on economic opportunity, and by bringing together soldiers from different backgrounds under his command, he knows a thing or two about unity.

During the primaries, President Trump endorsed a trailing James and helped him secure the Republican nomination. Now with only days left until the election, the White House continues to support this political novice from Michigan.

"I'm here for one reason and one reason alone," Vice President Mike Pence said at a recent rally for James in Grand Rapids. "Michigan and America need John James in the United States Senate."

Democrats are beginning to take the Michigan challenge seriously, leading former President Obama to campaign there.

"I'm hopeful that despite all the noise, despite all the lies, we're going to cut through all that. We're going to remember who we are, who we're called to be. I'm hopeful because out of this political darkness I'm seeing a great awakening all across the country," Obama said.

Yoon says that while Stabenow initially ignored her Republican rival, she's now running ads about her work with veterans and the military and warning about the close tie between James and President Trump.

Not much time remains to see what will make the difference for these candidates on Tuesday.