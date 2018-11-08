'No Right to Abortion': Alabama, West Virginia Voters Approve Pro-Life Amendments

Pro-life supporters are cheering the results of two out of three abortion issues from Tuesday's midterm election.

Voters in both Alabama and West Virginia approved measures to change their state constitutions to effectively outlaw abortion.

Still, the federal law making abortion legal takes precedence over any state laws.



However, should Roe v. Wade be overturned, Alabama and West Virginia are now poised to immediately outlaw abortion and preclude women from suing over the ban.

The Alabama amendment will "declare and otherwise affirm that it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, most importantly the right to life in all manners and measures appropriate and lawful; and... provide that the constitution of this state does not protect the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."

Meanwhile, the West Virginia vote also put an end to Medicaid-funded abortions there.

Kristan Hawkins, a native of West Virginia and president of Students for Life of America, was pleased with the development.

"Given the chance to influence abortion policy directly, so far tonight voters have embraced life as West Virginia and Alabama already have weighed in with legal protections," LifeSiteNews quoted Hawkins.

"In a world after Roe, the voters will finally get to decide what abortion policy they support, and in this election, we saw people getting ready for the day in which Roe becomes a footnote in history," she said.

In Oregon, however, voters decided to continue paying for abortions with Medicaid. Oregon is one of only 16 states that do so.