President Trump is Thankful for Family and Country

11-23-2018
Ben Kennedy

President Donald Trump spent Thanksgiving in Mar-a-Lago with First Lady Melania Trump and his family.

When asked what he’s thankful for, the Commander-in-Chief said, “For having a great family and for having made a tremendous difference in this country.”

Trump added that “this country's so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you won't believe it.”

The President began his Thanksgiving with a conference call with members of all five branches of the military to thank them for their service.

“Your courage truly inspires us,” Trump said.

Trump and the First Lady then visited a Coast Guard station to personally express their “profound gratitude” to those keeping our country safe.

Trump told reporters that he planned to visit the troops serving in combat zones overseas but stopped short in revealing details.

“You’re the last people I can tell,” Trump said. 

The President wrapped up Thanksgiving by sharing a meal with his wife, his son Baron, his daughter Ivanka, and his grandchildren.

