Pro-Life, Healthcare Agendas Hang in the Balance in Razor-Thin Nevada Senate Race

LAS VEGAS – The Senate race in Nevada is razor-thin, with Democratic candidate Jacky Rosen hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Dean Heller in a state Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016.

"I would say it's a close race with some wind in our back," Heller told CBN News.

Both candidates are campaigning with big names from their parties, like President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama. Heller was an open critic of Trump during his 2016 campaign and says while he and the president may have had their differences and arguments in the past, things are different now.

"It's no secret. I probably wasn't one of his biggest fans when we were going through his campaign," acknowledged Heller. "But then something happened, and that is we started to have some successes together – successes when it came to taxes; successes on bills for our veterans."

"All the sudden these successes developed into trust and once you develop trust you develop friendship, and that's where we are today," he said.

The president nudged Sen. Heller to change his stance and support GOP efforts to repeal parts of the Affordable Healthcare Act. Rosen is making that vote a centerpiece for her campaign since Nevada majorly benefited from Obamacare's Medicaid expansion provision.

"Sen. Heller caved on protecting healthcare," Rosen said recently at a rally. "Sen. Heller is guilty of the biggest broken promise in Nevada history."

And while campaigning with former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, Rosen also accused Heller of breaking a promise to protect federal funding for the abortion giant – a promise Heller denies ever making.

"The National Right to Life has supported me for 12 years since I've been in Congress," Heller said. "So whatever this Planned Parenthood thing that they're making up – and let me assure you, they make it up – they're not just blaming me for Planned Parenthood or breaking promises with healthcare, they're doing this with every Republican across the nation because it was poll-tested out of Washington, DC, whether it was true or not."

Rosen and Heller both agree, however, the future of the president's agenda hinges on the Nevada race.

"The future of our Supreme Court, the future of the Affordable Care Act – all of it, every single bit of it is on the line in this election," Rosen told supporters.

"The key to controlling the Senate is obviously to make sure we have good conservative judges, good conservative judges that believe in the Constitution," explained Heller.

Heller, who has won nine previous elections, tells CBN News that while this race is close, he feels confident of another victory