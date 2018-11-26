Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
Associated Press

Robert Mueller Accuses Paul Manafort of Lying, Breaking Plea Deal

11-26-2018
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying to federal investigators in the Russia probe, in breach of his plea agreement.
  
Prosecutors say in a new court filing that after Manafort agreed to truthfully cooperate with the investigation, he "committed federal crimes" by lying about "a variety of subject matters." They are now asking a federal judge to set a date to sentence him.
  
Manafort is denying that he lied. His attorneys say in the same filing that he believes he "provided truthful information."
  
Manafort had been meeting with the special counsel's office since he pleaded guilty in September and agreed to cooperate. He remains jailed while awaiting his sentence. He faces multiple years in prison.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles