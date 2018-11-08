Sessions Resigns, Critics Voice Concern Over Trump's Replacement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, who has made no secret of his frustration with Jeff Sessions, finally took action, requesting Sessions step down as attorney general just one day after the midterm elections.

The president has chosen Matthew Whitaker as Sessions' temporary replacement.

Critics, including many Democrat lawmakers, have voiced concern because of Whitaker's public criticism of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

"It is impossible to read Attorney General Sessions' firing as anything other than another blatant attempt by @realDonaldTrump to undermine & end Special Counsel Mueller's investigation," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tweeted.

In a news conference Wednesday, Trump spoke well of Pelosi and vowed to work with Democrats when they take control of the House in January.

"She loves this country and she's a very smart woman. She's done a very good job," Trump said, adding though that investigations can run both ways. "They can play that game, but we can play it better because we have a thing called the United States Senate."

Trump said he hopes to avoid the gridlock and is optimistic they'll be able to negotiate some deals.

"All you're going to do is end up in back and forth and back and forth and two years is going to go up and we won't have done a thing," he said.

There could be many investigations into Trump brought forth by House Democrats and some are already talking about issuing a subpoena for his tax returns.