'The Time Has Come for New Leadership': 16 Dems Pledge to Oppose Pelosi's Speaker Bid

WASHINGTON – Sixteen Democrats released a letter Monday opposing House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's bid for speaker of the House.

The 78-year-old California Democrat is seeking to regain the post she held from 2001 to 2007. Her opponents say it's time for a new, younger voice to lead their caucus.

"As we head toward the 116th Congress and reclaim our Democratic majority, we believe more strongly than ever that the time has come for new leadership," the letter reads.

"Our majority came on the backs of candidates who said that they would support new leadership because voters in hard-won districts, and across the country, want to see real change in Washington," they continued. "We promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise."

Speaking on CBN's "Faith Nation" program, CBN News' Chief Political Analyst David Brody warned that while the numbers may be against Pelosi, no one should count her out just yet.

"If you do the math, she can only lose 14 Democrats at this point; 16 are on the letter," Brody explained. "If that stands she wouldn't be speaker."

"Having said that, no one expects necessarily these 16 Dems just because they're on the letter saying they won't vote for Pelosi now, doesn't mean come January she won't be speaker of the House. Things have a way of working themselves out here in Washington," he said.

So far, no other Democrat has announced they're running for the post.

Although Pelosi faces a mounting challenge from within her own caucus, 49 percent of Democrats say they want her to be speaker of the House again when the next session of Congress begins in January.

But according to a CBS News poll, another 40 percent of Democrats say they'd like to see someone else take the top spot. It's a view shared by 76 percent of Republicans and 58-percent of independents.

The poll reflects the division among Democrats for support of Pelosi, who's been the party leader for 15 years.