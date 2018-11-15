'This Is America. This Is Good': Encounter Between Political Rivals Cruz and O'Rourke Proves Civility Not Dead

One would think that on the heels of an especially contentious midterm election, civility between former political rivals would be, at best, a pipe dream.

However, a recent chance encounter between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic US Rep. Beto O'Rourke proved there may be hope for America yet.

Just one week after facing off against one another in a brutal Senate contest, the men bumped into each other at Bush Intercontinental Airport as they were preparing to board the same flight, Click2Houston reports.

Texas A&M student Tiffany Easter, who witnessed the moment, described the encounter as "wholesome" in a recap on her Facebook and Twitter pages Tuesday.

"Beto noticed Ted sitting down and walked over to congratulate him on his re-election campaign," wrote Easter, who later took a picture with the two men. "It was the first time they had seen each other since the election, and the entire conversation was both of them talking about how they could move forward together."

"Today, we literally watched them come together," she added. "This is America. This is good. This is wholesome. This is why I love and do what I do."

In her Twitter post, she thanked Cruz and O'Rourke for their public service and for "showing us the best of America today."