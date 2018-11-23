Trump Prepared to Close Border with Mexico

President Donald Trump said he's prepared to close the "entire border" if the situation demands it as a caravan of migrants inches closer to the US.

"We will close entry into the country for a period of time until we get it under control," Trump said. "

The Commander-in-Chief even authorized the use of lethal force if the wave of asylum seekers overwhelm US Customs and Border personnel.

"I hope they don't have to, but you're dealing with a minimum of 500 serious criminals," Trump said.

Defense Secretary James Mattis says its more likely that the 6 thousand troops stationed at the border would to plastic shields and batons to provide crowd control.

This, as the White House is fighting yet another ruling against an immigration policy to refuse immigrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

Our highly trained security professionals are not allowed to do their job on the Border because of the Judicial Activism and Interference by the 9th Circuit. Nevertheless, they are working hard to make America a safer place, though hard to do when anybody filing a lawsuit wins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

US District Judge Jon Tigar issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump's proclamation requiring asylum seekers to make their claim at one of 26 official points of entry on the southern border or face immediate deportation.

US inspectors are processing about 100 asylum claims a day at the main crossing from Tijuana into San Diego, creating long waits after some 3,000 Central American migrants reached the border earlier this week.

"The job of the United States Border Patrol is to make that nobody comes into our home, comes into this nation without coming through the front door," Border Patrol San Diego Sector Chief Rodney Scott said.

But despite their efforts, on Monday 107 people detained between official border crossings sought asylum.

Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall. After 40 years of talk, it is finally time for action. Fix the Border, for once and for all, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2018

In a joint statement, the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice said "It's absurd that a set of advocacy groups can be found to have standing to sue to stop the entire Federal Government from acting so that illegal aliens can receive a government benefit to which they are not entitled. We look forward to continuing to defend the Executive Branch's legitimate and well-reasoned exercise of its authority to address the crisis at our southern border."

Judge Tigar's ruling will remain in effect for one month barring an appeal. Then both sides will present their arguments to the court.