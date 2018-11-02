Trump Takes Election Blitz to Missouri, Says Dems 'Gone Crazy' on Immigration

President Trump is on a final, big campaign blitz before the mid-term election which is now just four days away.

At a rally in Missouri Thursday night, he once again called for an end to birth-right citizenship for illegal immgrants.

It was Trump's second campaign stop in Missouri where he also blasted incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill and the Democrats.

"The Democrat agenda is the agenda of the extreme far Left, they've gone crazy folks. They've gone totally loco. In just five days, the people of Missouri are going to retire far-Left Democrat Claire McCaskill, who's been saying such nice things about me, but you know what? She'll never vote with me. That's the problem," the president said.

McCaskill is hoping she'll be reelected to a third term--this time against Republican challenger Josh Hawley. The latest Fox News poll shows the Missouri attorney general and McCaskill in a dead heat with each receiving 43 percent of voter support.

McCaskill opposed the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh for the US Supreme Court. Republicans are hoping that vote, along with the president's appearance in the "Show Me State," will lead Hawley to an upset victory.

Immigration policy dominated the president's Missouri campaign speech. He said Democrats want to give birthright citizenship to every child born of an illegal immigrant.

"Hundreds of thousands of children born to illegal immigrants are made automatic citizens of the United States every year because of this crazy, lunatic policy that we can end, that we can end, " he said.

The president points out that even a top Democrat, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, once opposed birthright citizenship.

And during a campaign stop in Florida Wednesday, Trump insisted it is not unconstitutional for him to end the practice through an executive order.

"Congress has never passed a law requiring birthright citizenship for illegal aliens. And the Constitution does not, I say that to the media, does not require it. Read it, because illegal aliens are not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States," President Trump said.

The president talked of securing the border and urged Americans to vote for a safer country.

"Republicans want strong borders, no crime, no chaos, and no caravans!"

