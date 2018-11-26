Unflattering Media Coverage Complicating Cindy Hyde-Smith's Mississippi Senate Bid

Believe it or not, the midterms are still not over. On Tuesday, Mississippi voters will decide who will serve as their next US senator.

President Donald Trump is putting his influence to the test with rallies in the cities of Tupelo and Biloxi.

“Cindy is so important, so respected,” Trump said. “This election is about judges, jobs, borders, protecting opportunities for our children and also getting a great new Senator.”

The goal is to build support for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed last March to take the place of retiring Sen. Thad Cochran. So far, she's having a hard time locking down the Senate seat in the red state. Even so, Republicans remain confident Hyde-Smith will pull off a win.

However, following a series of unflattering headlines in the Jackson Free Press targeting the conservative lawmaker, Democrats feel the momentum is on their side.

For instance, one article pointed out that Hyde-Smith attended an all-white private high school the paper pejoratively dubbed a "segregation academy." The Press explained that the school was "set up so that white parents could avoid having to send their children to schools with black students."

That was followed by other items, including a photo of the 59-year-old lawmaker wearing a Confederate army cap and holding a musket, and video of her making controversial statements.

Praising of one of her supporters, Hyde-Smith was quoted as saying, "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the first row."

She later apologized for the remarks, explaining, "There was no ill will, no intent, whatsoever."

The comments seemingly gave a leg up to her opponent, Mike Espy, who is hoping to become the state's first black senator since Reconstruction.

"I don't know what's in your heart, but we all know what came out of your mouth," he said, referring to Hyde-Smith. "It's given our state another black eye that we don't need."

However, he too has had his share of controversy. As US agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton, he faced a corruption scandal and was later acquitted.

”Cindy’s far-left opponent - how does he fit in with Mississippi,” Trump said.

The outcome of this election will not affect Republican control in the US Senate. If Hyde-Smith gets a victory, it will bring the number of GOP lawmakers in the chamber to 53.