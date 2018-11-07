Will the Dems Now Defend Jeff Sessions? Reaction to AG's Resignation Mixed on Social Media

Evangelical Christians and others reacted to Attorney General Jeff Sessions resignation Wednesday, directing their comments through social media.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted: "Watch the same Dems who voted AGAINST Jeff Sessions for AG and said he wasn't qualified or was a "racist," (and all other crap Dems say when they don't have an issue) now go nuts DEFENDING Sessions. These guys have no shame."

Lisa Boothe, a Fox News contributor and the VP of a polling firm, also tweeted: It will be interesting to see all of the folks on the Left and in the media who falsely criticized Jeff Sessions over Russia and maligned him as a racist now defend him.

Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch, a conservative non-partisan educational foundation that promotes transparency, accountability, and integrity in government, politics and the law, released the following statement.

"I hope transparency and rooting out corruption and abuse becomes the focus of any new Attorney General. President Trump has been terribly victimized by Justice Department and FBI corruption. The Justice Department was a black hole in terms of transparency. It covered up institutional misconduct and, unbelievably, went out of its way to defend misconduct by Hillary Clinton and other Obama administration officials," the press release said.

"Now that President Trump has removed AG Sessions and appointed Mr. Whitaker as Acting Attorney General, I hope the new DOJ leadership ends the abusive Mueller investigation and finally does a serious prosecution of Clinton's email crimes and other misconduct," the press release concluded.

Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, tweeted: "Jeff Sessions has been a friend & an ally in the effort to defend religious freedom. We applauded his implementation of President Trump's Executive Order on Religious Liberty. We anticipate the next AG will carry on this important work of defending religious freedom in America."

Reaction to the news of President Trump asking for Session's resignation was mixed on the CBN News Facebook page.

One user wrote: "Don't let the door hit you on the way out!!!"

Another wrote: "I think he is a good man, but he has been such a disappointment as Attorney General. I've never seen anyone do less."

One user even suggested Trey Gowdy as Sessions replacement.

"Good!! Now appoint Trey Gowdy as United States Attorney General," they wrote.

And another user thinks highly of Sessions, writing: "Hopefully people who call themselves conservative will be respectful and give this man the honor he deserves. He did work hard and served his country. Be kind as we don't play from the same handbook."

One user even took the time to ask God to bless President Trump.

"Lord, how our justice system needs repair. My prayers for President Trump. God bless."

Another user questioned the timing of Sessions' resignation, writing "How can you have an acting AG Whitaker during the Mueller investigation that's still ongoing??? The timing of asking Sessions to resign is strange to say the least."