FBI Wraps Kavanaugh Investigation, Senators Take First Look as Weekend Vote Looms

WASHINGTON – The FBI has officially concluded its investigation into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced late Wednesday night the vote to confirm him to the Supreme Court will proceed.

The countdown to that crucial Senate vote is on, but senators are already complaining as they begin to review the FBI's report and make their decision about Kavanaugh's fate.

The FBI report is being closely guarded with each senator being given one hour to review it in a secure room.

Democrats are complaining loudly that the FBI didn't interview Kavanaugh's accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. They used her Senate testimony instead. Still, the White House reportedly doesn't believe the FBI probe supports the sexual misconduct claims against Kavanaugh.

Meanwhile, tension mounts on Capitol Hill where police have stepped up security and are now having to escort some lawmakers because many senators – especially Republicans – have been concerned about protesters.

"You guys do, like, invade my comfort zone. It's intense!" Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) told some protesters.

On Wednesday, police arrested a Democratic intern accused of posting the personal information – home addresses and phone numbers – of three Republican senators.

The decision to confirm Judge Kavanaugh comes down to a handful of senators who could vote either way: Republicans Murkowski, Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ); and Democrats Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND).

All of them condemned comments the president made about Dr. Ford's testimony against Kavanaugh at a political rally in Mississippi Tuesday night.

"How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where's the place? I don't remember," Trump said in what some critics are calling a mocking account of Ford's testimony.

Sen. Collins responded to the incident, saying, "The president's comments were just plain wrong."

Another swing vote, Sen. Flake, said, "To discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right, is just not right. I wish he hadn't of done it. I just say it's kind of appalling."

Even the president's close ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), said he would tell him to "knock it off," though he was quick to defend Kavanaugh.

"I don't like what the president said last night. I'm the first person to say I wanted to hear from Dr. Ford. I thought she was handled respectfully. I think Kavanaugh was treated like crap. (audience boos) Yeah, well boo yourselves."

The president's comments may not have any impact on the swing senators' votes. For Manchin and Heitkamp, the upcoming midterms play the biggest role. They're facing tough reelection battles, and voters in their states support Kavanaugh. But the two swing Democrats may wait to see which way the three moderate Republicans go.

The Senate vote to confirm Kavanaugh is expected to come as soon as this weekend.