Fmr Democratic Intern Arrested for Releasing GOP Committee Members Personal Info Online

US Capitol Police arrested a man Wednesday accused of allegedly posting the personal information of at least one Republican senator during last week's hearing regarding sexual assault claims made by Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to a press release.

According to Capitol Police, Jackson A. Cosko, 27, of Washington, D.C. was arrested and charged with making public restricted personal information, witness tampering, threats in interstate communication, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft, second-degree burglary, and unlawful entry.

The department is continuing their investigation and additional charges may be filed.

NEW: Capitol Police have arrested a suspect who they beleived doxed GOP Senators During the Kavanaugh/Dr Ford hearing last Thursday: pic.twitter.com/XOrociUoex — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 3, 2018

Fox News reports Cosko had recently worked as an unpaid intern for US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. He had also worked for Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer of California.

Jackson Lee's office told the news network that Cosko had only worked there a couple of months before being fired.

The personal information of Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin G. Hatch of Utah and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, all appeared on their Wikipedia pages, including home addresses and phone numbers, according to The Washington Times.

The publication of the personal information was noticed by a Twitter bot that tracks changes made to Wikipedia entries from any member in Congress and publishes them on the social media site. The account later deleted the tweets because of the personal information. Whoever posted the information, according to the bot, did so from a computer in the House of Representatives, Fox News reported.