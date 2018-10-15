Former Federal Prosecutor: FBI Conduct Against Trump 'Unprecedented,' FISA Warrants 'Specious & Baseless'

Might the IG report on FISA warrant abuses and the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation be released prior to the upcoming midterm election? Watch Gary Lane's interview with former federal prosecutor Sydney Powell to learn more.

President Donald Trump says he has no intention of intervening in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia collusion investigation. In an interview with CBS "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, the president was asked if he would pledge to refrain from interfering.

"There is no collusion. I don't want to pledge. Why should I pledge to you? If I pledge, I'll pledge. I don't have to pledge to you. But I have ... I have no intention of doing that," Trump responded.

No mention was made in the 60 Minutes interview about recent revelations regarding FISA warrants and the Fusion GPS/Christopher Steele dossier that was used by the FBI to secure court permission to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Former FBI attorney James Baker recently told members of Congress that a Democrat-connected lawyer gave him the dossier on Trump. At the time, Baker reported to then-FBI Director James Comey.

The FBI did not reveal the information about the source of the dossier when it obtained warrants from the Federal Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

"Unfortunately, the FBI has been full of political operatives for at least the last eight years, probably longer than that and Department of Justice, too," said former federal prosecutor Sydney Powell, author of the legal thriller, "Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice."

"This is absolutely unprecedented conduct the likes of which we've never before, but it's very real and more and more evidence is coming out about it every day," she noted.

During an interview on CBN News', The Global Lane, Powell said the United States has never before seen conduct like this from the FBI and DOJ against a presidential candidate.

She said the bureau and the department worked with private counsel, Christopher Steele, the Clinton campaign and the DNC "all conspiring literally to frame incoming President Trump – first to stop his election and then to set about a course to impeachment him if he won."

Recent documents and emails received by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence showed the FISA court did not conduct a hearing before it agreed to issue a warrant against Page.

But Powell said courts rarely hold hearings before issuing warrants and that was not an issue because it is normal procedure.

'The problem with the FISA court is exacerbated in this situation, however, because they sought a warrant against an American national when that shouldn't even happen absent absolutely compelling evidence that they are acting as a foreign agent," Powell explained.

"I read the Steele dossier myself and the FISA applications to the extent they were un-redacted," she said. "They were the most specious and baseless warrant applications I have ever seen. You couldn't get a warrant against a known drug dealer based on the allegations that were contained in those documents."

President Trump recently met on Air Force One with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The meeting came less than two weeks after the New York Times revealed that Rosenstein had said he would "wear a wire" to record President Trump and then use the information to invoke the 25th Amendment. The amendment allows for the removal of the president on grounds that he is unfit to carry out his presidential duties.

After the meeting, President Trump said he would not fire Rosenstein for remarks the deputy attorney general claimed were said sarcastically, in jest.

But Powell said there is another important issue that could get Rosenstein fired after the upcoming midterm election – one that proves the deputy attorney general is either "a knowing co-conspirator" against the president or "an absolute idiot."

She said it is hard to believe that Rosenstein didn't examine what he was signing before he put his signature on the FISA warrant applications authorizing FBI surveillance of Carter Page.

"Rosenstein signed the FISA application by his own admission without reading it? There's no way you would sign, any reasonable lawyer at the top of any organization would sign an application against an American citizen without reading the warrant application knowing that it will give access to Bob Mueller in this case of absolutely anything he wants with anybody who contacted Carter Page or other people in the campaign," Powell said.

Democrats have pledged to end congressional investigations of the FBI, Department of Justice and Clinton 2016 presidential campaign if they regain control of the House of Representatives in next month's election.

They have also pledged to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"The Democrats have already made it plain that they will shut down the current investigations and open investigations into things just to further impede the president. It would be horrible," Powell insisted.

"These are the most important midterms this country has ever faced," she warned.