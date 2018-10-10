'It Has Been an Honor of a Lifetime': The Powerful Legacy of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

WASHINGTON – One day after Nikki Haley announced she is resigning as US ambassador to the United Nations, many of her supporters are still reeling from the news.

Haley initially told President Donald Trump of her plans to resign about six months ago. But on Tuesday, she made it official, saying she plans to stay at her post until the end of the year.

"I think you have to be selfless enough to know when you need to step aside and allow someone else to do the job," she told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday. "So thank you, Mr. President. It has been an honor of a lifetime."

Senators confirmed the former South Carolina governor as US ambassador to the UN on the fourth day of Trump's presidency by a vote of 96 to 4. But upon her departure at the end of this year, she will end up serving nearly two years at her post.

"You've been fantastic, you are my friend and on behalf of the country I want to thank you for a great job," President Trump told Haley.

Haley becomes the latest in a line of high-profile departures from the White House.

The 46-year-old represented the US with a strong voice at the UN, speaking out against rogue nations like North Korea, Russia and Iran.

"We must not be silent. The people of Iran are crying out for freedom. All freedom-loving people must stand with their cause," Haley said earlier this year when Iran's Islamic regime found itself plagued by anti-government protests.

She then went on the attack against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the use of chemical weapons on civilians.

"The monster who is responsible for these attacks has no conscience, not even to be shocked by pictures of dead children," she said of the Syrian leader.

Haley stood up for those without a voice when the US withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council.

"When a so-called Human Rights Council cannot bring itself to address the massive abuses in Venezuela and Iran, and it welcomes the Democratic Republic of Congo as a new member, the council ceases to be worthy of its name," she charged.

Meanwhile, she also fought for Israel, condemning what she views as the UN "chronic bias" against the Jewish state.

"You look at the anti-Israel bias, and the strength and courage that the president showed in moving the embassy – and showing the world we will move our embassy where we want," she said.

Haley cited her Christian faith as a reason to support Israel, later teaming up with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to work toward a peace deal with the Palestinians.

"What I've done working with him on the Middle East peace plan, it's so unbelievably well done," Haley said of her work with Kushner.

Earlier this year, the US ambassador spoke with CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody about her impact at the UN.

"Every day I put on body armor because I know there's going to be a fight," she said. "I'm just fighting a different thing every day."

Trump said he will name a successor in the next two weeks. As for what's next? Haley made it clear she will not run for president in 2020 but will instead support Trump's reelection.