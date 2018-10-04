Kavanaugh Writes Op-ed to American People: 'You Can Count on Me'

Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh wrote an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal Thursday defending his "emotional" testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

"I testified before the Judiciary Committee last Thursday to defend my family, my good name and my lifetime of public service," he writes. "My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me. At times, my testimony—both in my opening statement and in response to questions—reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character."

"I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said," he adds.

Kavanaugh was testifying against multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including gang rape. Many critics accused him of being too angry and emotional during his testimony, therefore, making him unfit for the Supreme Court.

During his testimony, he accused Senate Democrats of creating "a calculated and orchestrated political hit" against him and said he would not back down.

"You can count on me to be the same kind of judge and person I have been for my entire 28-year legal career: hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good," he writes. "I have not changed. I will continue to be the same kind of judge I have been for the last 12 years."

Despite the controversy, Kavanaugh says he is "optimistic" and still hopes to be nominated to the Supreme Court.

"I revere the Constitution. I believe that an independent and impartial judiciary is essential to our constitutional republic. If confirmed by the Senate to serve on the Supreme Court, I will keep an open mind in every case and always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law," he says.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court will proceed after an FBI investigation into the allegations reportedly revealed "no hint of misconduct."

The Senate vote to confirm Kavanaugh is expected to come as soon as this weekend.