Sharp Rhetoric and Rage as Senate Poised to Advance Kavanaugh, Key Senators Still Undecided

WASHINGTON – After the latest FBI background investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh's behavior as a teenager, Senate Republicans are pressing forward to advance his nomination.

The Senate is poised to take a procedural vote Friday morning that would set up a final vote Saturday, but before that happens senators will have 30 hours to debate and both sides of the aisle have plenty to say.

Tensions on Capitol Hill are high. Police arrested more than 300 people Thursday for "unlawfully demonstrating" as senators were taking turns looking at the FBI report inside a secure room.

Although the report isn't expected to be made public, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to announce what he had hoped for all along.

"None of these allegations have been corroborated by the 7th and latest FBI investigation," he said.

However, critics, including former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, are now saying Kavanaugh's passionate defense before the Senate shows he doesn't have the right temperament to sit on the court.

In what amounts to a closing argument, Judge Kavanaugh penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal addressing those concerns.



"I might have been too emotional at times," he wrote. "I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband, and dad."

Meanwhile, Democrats are lashing out at the White House, accusing the president of ordering an investigation that was too narrow and void of witnesses who wanted to talk.

"Democrats agreed that the investigation's scope should be limited. We did not agree that the White House should tie the FBI's hands," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) after the report was released.



Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back.

"Anybody who pushes back on the fact that Doctor Ford wasn't given ample opportunity to make her case and state her case has been living in a cave," she said.

It's now down to a handful of undecided senators on both sides of the aisle.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), the senator who requested the latest FBI background investigation, and his colleague Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) have indicated they're satisfied with the FBI report, but have not yet indicated how they'll vote.

Republican Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) has also been mum.

On the Democrat side, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) remains undecided while Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) says she'll vote no. They're both facing tough reelection battles in states that voted for Trump.

At a campaign rally in Minnesota Thursday night, President Trump pointed to new numbers that suggest the Democrats' rage against Kavanaugh is a political misfire.

"Their rage-fueled resistance is starting to backfire at a level that nobody has ever seen before," Trump told the fired-up crowd.

Just weeks before the midterms, a new NPR/PBS/Marist Poll shows enthusiasm among Democrats and Republicans in a statistical tie.

That's a huge boost for Republican voters who lagged 10 points behind Democrats before Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.