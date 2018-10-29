'Such a Genuine, Authentic Person:' Frmr VA Gov. Bob McDonnell Goes to Bat for Embattled Oregon Judge

CBN News spoke with both Oregon Judge Vance Day and former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell about their legal battles and the faith of Day. Watch above.

For more than three years, Oregon Judge Vance Day, who is currently suspended from the bench, has faced legal battles on two fronts: criminal charges and alleged ethics violations.

Day says he was targeted for his Christian beliefs. Prosecutors say that's not true.

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, who also is no stranger to the courts, has come to the defense of Day, a longtime friend. The two were classmates at Regent University, and both spoke to CBN News after the state of Oregon dismissed the criminal charges against Day.

McDonnell faced two years in prison after being convicted of political corruption, but the US Supreme Court voted unanimously to overturn his conviction. He said what Day is going through reminds him somewhat of his own legal battle.

"It does to some degree; each case is different, but I just believe with all my heart that the charges that came against not only me but my wife and indirectly my entire family were completely wrong," he told CBN News.

"And ultimately after 42 months and $27 million of legal fees, the United States Supreme Court unanimously vindicated us," McDonnell continued.

"But I just get that sense in my case that the prosecution was wrong from the beginning and should have known it, and I think equally in Judge Day's case that there were perhaps other motives for targeting him for prosecution that had more to do about his Christian beliefs and less to do about the law," McDonnell said.

Day says the charges were politically motivated because of his unwillingness to perform gay marriages and punishment for his biblical views on marriage.

The criminal charges against Day stemmed from his time as the judge presiding over the Marion County Veterans Treatment Court and his interactions with a Navy SEAL who was a convicted felon and defendant in that court.

Day was accused of allowing the SEAL to possess and control guns on two separate occasions, but the charges were dropped because the SEAL, a key witness, refused to testify at Day's trial.

"The Navy SEAL in question gave noble service to our country in my opinion," Day told CBN News. "He came back pretty bruised and broken in many ways, and I think the state realized that he wasn't gonna come. He just... he refused to show up. He refused to testify."

Day still faces alleged ethics violations.

"So that case is technically over, and I remain suspended if you will," he explained. "But the Oregon State Bar wants to discipline me. And so I may get another hearing, and they're gonna have to prove this case against me, which they cannot do."

"So maybe the United States Supreme Court will get a second shot at hearing this case," Day said.

A spokeswoman for the Oregon State Bar told the Statesman Journal they are investigating two ethics complaints against the judge.

If they find evidence related to misconduct, his case would go before a trial panel hearing. Oregonlive.com reports the Oregon State Bar could take away Day's law license for life.

The judge told Oregonlive.com his legal bills have reached $1.2 million, which led him to sell his home and a 50 percent share in a building where he once practiced law as an attorney.

When asked what the future holds for Day, he told CBN News it's up to God.

"How I get back on the bench or if I get back on the bench, that's in his hands, and therefore the outcome is his," he shared. "I'm going to manage the process with him and take this adventure, and I'm not sure what the next step is."

"But when you adventure with Jesus, it always ends up to be a wonderful experience," Day continued.

McDonnell spoke highly of Day's faith with CBN News.

"He is such a genuine, authentic person – I realized that 30 years ago when we were in the Masters Degree program in government here at Regent University," the former governor said.

"We were in prayer groups together, and I just know over the years he was a person that took his faith, his political views and his practice of law very seriously," he continued.