Third Woman to Accuse Kavanaugh of Misconduct Back Tracks on Some of Her Claims

President Donald Trump tells reporters that everywhere he goes, he meets American people who support Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and he believes the nominee will be confirmed as the next Supreme Court associate justice.

One of the three women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct is back-tracking some of her claims.

In her sworn statement describing Kavanaugh's actions, Julie Swetnick said:

"During the years 1981-82, I became aware of efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to 'spike' the 'punch' at house parties I attended with drugs and/or grain alcohol so as to cause girls to lose their inhibitions and their ability to say 'no.'"

During an interview with NBC News Monday night, Swetnick said:

"Well, I saw him giving red Solo cups to quite a few girls during that time frame and there was green punch at those parties. And I would not take one of those glasses from Brett Kavanaugh. I saw him around the punch, I won't say bowls, or the punch containers . . . I don't know what he did, but I saw him by them."

Robert Donachie, a reporter for The Washington Examiner, says Swetnick's walk-back of the facts have people questioning whether her story is valid. But does he think the FBI will interview her?

"The White House has given a pretty broad mandate to the FBI," he said. "So long as they can meet the quick expedited one week FBI investigation. And as Trump said yesterday, they can interview just about any one they want."

"One important thing to note is that this investigation was launched last Friday in order to get to the bottom of Ford's allegations, not necessarily Swetnick's or the other accuser's," Donachie told CBN News.

But will there be a confirmation vote in the full Senate this week?

"The writings on the wall here," Donachie said. "Mitch McConnell has said that he wants the vote to come this week. It's backed up by Republican leadership and the president wants a quickly expedited investigation and a close to this."

"I think really what you have to focus on is McConnell is really focused on three people - Murkowski, Collins and Flake," he continued.

"I'd say that anytime that he has two of the three locked down, we will see a vote as quickly as possible."

Click the player above to watch CBN News' Mark Martin's interview with Robert Donachie, a reporter with The Washington Examiner.