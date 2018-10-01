Trump Insists FBI Has 'Free Rein' in Kavanaugh Probe – Here's What They're Doing

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says the FBI will have "free rein" to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

"The FBI as you know is all over, talking to everybody," Trump told reporters. "They have been all over it already. They have free rein to do whatever they have to do."

With a Friday deadline looming, sources tell CBN News the FBI will concentrate its investigation on four witnesses in the Kavanaugh investigation.

Specifically, agents will concentrate on the women who made assault accusations – Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Julie Swetnick and Deborah Ramirez – as well as the judge's high school friend, Mark Judge.

Left off the list are Kavanaugh's former classmates who have contradicted the judge's testimony about his days as a student.

Meanwhile, CBN News has learned Ramirez, who accused Judge Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her during their freshman year at Yale, spoke with the FBI for about two hours over the weekend.

Sources say she provided the agency with a list of witnesses who might corroborate her story.

"Ms. Ramirez will be interviewed by the FBI. And Mark Judge will be asked, 'Did you ever witness Brett Kavanaugh drug or gang-rape women.' And I think that will be the scope of it," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said.

FBI sources say conducting an investigation under a tight deadline is nothing new.

They add it's important to note that it's the White House that requests the investigation and is the one who is provided the results. The FBI will not provide results to any other body and the final report will likely weigh heavily on interviews.

The White House can order investigators to further examine the allegations if their findings open new avenues of inquiry.

Meanwhile, President Trump insists he is not interfering with the process.

"I want it to be comprehensive," the president said. "I think that's a good thing for Brett Kavanaugh. With that being said I'd like it to go quickly."

But Democrats continue to question the scope of the background check.

"The credibility of Judge Kavanaugh – that's what's before us right now," Sen. Maisie Hirono (D-HI) said.

On Saturday, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) accused Democrats of strategically attempting to delay the Supreme Court confirmation.

"I think most people on the Republican side see it for what it's worth. It is a pattern of leaks set to delay and character assassinate," he charged.

Kavanaugh denies all allegations of sexual assault and says he never was an out-of-control drunk.

Continuing to stand by his nominee, President Trump noted that this is the 7th FBI investigation and we all need to look at the trauma the judge and his family have been through.

"What his wife is going through, what his beautiful children are going through is not describable. It's not fair," he told reporters at a press conference Monday.

The president wrapped up his news conference saying it's going to be a sad day when people will no longer agree to take positions in public service because of such scrutiny.