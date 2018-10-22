Tucker Carlson on Left-Wing 'Mob' and Mainstream Media: 'They're Water Carriers for the Democratic Party' 

WASHINGTON – From cities like Portland and San Francisco to the United States Supreme Court, many on the political Left are making their voices heard, sometimes in extreme ways.

The latest example: an angry protester raged at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a Kentucky restaurant Friday. The man told McConnell and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, to "get out of here" and "leave the entire country." Protesters later followed McConnell to his car and tossed his to-go box out the door.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson says the outrage is growing with the help of the mainstream media. In an interview with CBN News, Carlson called the mainstream media "water carriers for the Democratic Party."

"If you want to know the way the media will present the news, look at what the Democratic Party's political objective is for the day," Carlson said. "What are the party's talking points and then go watch CNN and they're identical."

One of President Donald Trump's latest taglines is "jobs not mobs," suggesting Democrats have become the party of mob rule, an idea Carlson agrees with.

"The Democratic Party obviously isn't in control of its crazy people on the street, okay. Those people are committing acts of violence. They don't want to admit that because they know it scares normal people," Carlson said. "So, the Democratic Party has to pretend it's not happening and so immediately the media starts telling you, 'No, there are no mobs.'"

But what about those who say there's also violence on the political Right?

"Well, that's not true," Carlson said. "I mean, are there crazy people on the Right? Yeah, of course. Obviously. There are extremists on all sides, for sure. But what there isn't on the Right, right now – and maybe it will change, but I'm trying to be as honest as I can be – there aren't groups of conservatives screaming at Democratic lawmakers in restaurants or on airplanes or in airports and they're not actually smashing Starbucks' windows and blocking traffic."

Carlson addresses the country's heated politics in his new book, Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution.

