VP Mike Pence Endorses Scott Taylor, Urges the Country to 'Just Pray for America'

With less than two weeks left until Election Day, Republicans are pulling out all the stops to maintain their majority, sending the president and vice president all over the country.

Vice President Mike Pence stopped by Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia Wednesday night to give US Rep. Scott Taylor the last minute boost he needs to beat Democratic opponent Elaine Luria and keep his seat in the house.

"Virginia and America need Scott Taylor back," Pence told an excited crowd.

The vice president praised Taylor for his help in advancing President Donald Trump's agenda, pointing to economic gains, increases in military spending, and decreases in federal regulation.

Pence opened his speech by forcefully condemning the suspicious packages sent to multiple Democratic leaders like former president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

"As the president said, acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America," he said. "We will get to the bottom of this. Those responsible will be brought to justice."

He also reminded the crowd of the importance of praying for our leaders and our country.

"The sweetest thing the president and I ever hear is when people grab a hand and say, 'I'm praying for you,'" Pence shared, adding that America especially needs prayer during such a divided time.

"I actually just encourage you, if you bow the head and bend the knee in the next 13 days, just pray for America," he said.

Taylor said he was honored the vice president reached out to campaign for him, and told CBN News even though his race is tight, he feels confident he'll be heading back to Washington.

"I think tonight was a huge statement of force that shows that we have tremendous support and momentum going into Election Day, so I feel great about it," Taylor explained.



Taylor's seat is one of many Republicans can't afford to lose if they want to keep their House majority.