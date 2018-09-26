Anonymous Letter Brings 4th Allegation Against Kavanaugh

A fourth allegation emerged against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the form of an anonymous letter Wednesday evening.

The letter was written by the parent of a women who says she witnessed sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C., in 1998. It was sent to Colorado Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO).

The complaint alleges that Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman while intoxicated. The person who sent the anonymous letter says it happened during an evening out involving her own daughter and several friends.

"When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually," the anonymous letter reads. "There were at least four witnesses including my daughter."

Taylor Foy, a spokesperson for Judiciary chairman Charles Grassley, said:

"We have no reason to assign the letter credibility. And even if we did, we'd have no way to investigate the allegation as it was made anonymously and cannot be corroborated. The committee regularly receives anonymous letters, some of which are viewed with credibility, but many of which are not. To make sure no stone was left unturned, the committee asked Judge Kavanaugh yesterday about this anonymous letter. Judge Kavanaugh flatly denied any such event ever happened."

"We have no reason to assign the letter credibility, and even if we did, we'd have no way to investigate the allegation as it was made anonymously and cannot be corroborated." @senjudiciary releases anonymous letter detailing new assault allegation #JudgeKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/it6CgK3344 — Abigail Robertson (@AbigailCBN) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh denied the allegation saying, "We're dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend. It's ridiculous. Total twilight zone. And no, I've never done anything like that."

This is the forth allegation brought against Kavanaugh. The first is from Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexually assaulting her.

She will testify before the Senate Thursday in a highly anticipated hearing.

Meanwhile, two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick also have come forward accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

He has denied all allegations.