Democrats Set to Launch 52 Trump Investigations if They Win the Midterms

House Democrats intend to unleash an avalanche of hearings, subpoenas, and investigations on the Trump Administration if they take control of the House in the November elections.

Some of the investigations will pursue corruption allegations against the President and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and whether they profited from White House policy. There will also be fresh investigations into so-called 'Russian collusion' by the Trump campaign, and the administration's opposition to Obamacare and restrictions on immigration.

Republicans have already denied more than 50 subpoena attempts by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee since President Trump took office. But Democrats intend to make good on those subpoena requests if they are in charge.

"If Democrats win the majority in November, we would finally do what Republicans have refused to do, and that is, conduct independent, fact-based, and credible investigations of the Trump Administration to address issues like the security clearance process, conflicts of interest, the numerous attempts by Republicans to strip away health care from millions of Americans, postal service reforms, prescription drug pricing, and voting rights," Rep. Elijah Cummings (MD), the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

While Democrats continue to distance themselves from impeachment of President Trump for fear of driving his base to the polls this November, "They are going to try to impeach," said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to The New York Times.

The polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight reports the Democrats, as of September 4th, have an almost 80% chance of winning back the House.