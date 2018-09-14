Displaying 30+ Stories
Associated Press

Paul Manafort Expected to Plead Guilty in Mueller Probe

09-14-2018
Associated Press
Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is expected to plead guilty to federal charges as part of a deal with the special counsel's office.

A court filing Friday shows a plea hearing is set for later in the morning.

The plea deal would allow Manafort to avoid a second trial that had been scheduled to start next week in Washington.

Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia.

Prosecutors had filed new charging documents against Manafort. The charges in Friday's filing were contained in a criminal information, a document that can only be filed with a defendant's consent and typically signals a deal has been reached.

Manafort's second trial would have been related to his Ukrainian political consulting work, including failing to register as a foreign agent.

