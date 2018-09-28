Republicans to Vote 'Yes' on Kavanaugh After Sen. Jeff Flake Agrees to Advance His Nomination

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee appear poised to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. The crucial vote will happen Friday at 1:30 pm, and it's required before his nomination can move ahead to the full Senate where another vote will be required.

Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-NE) said both Kavanaugh and his accuser were credible but that Kavanaugh is innocent until proven guilty, and there hasn't been evidence to indicate that he is guilty.

Questions about whether Kavanaugh's nomination would advance were ended after one of the key swing votes on the committee decided to support him. The vote of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) had been in question until he released this statement:

"What I do know is that our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law," Flake stated.

"While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate's advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the Constitution's provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well," he said.

Late Thursday night, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) also said he'd be voting to approve Kavanaugh. But it's unclear how other fence-sitting Republicans, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins, will vote when the full Senate gets a chance to vote on the nomination.

Thursday night, Republicans met with Rachel Mitchell, the sex-crimes prosecutor they hired to question Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford. And Fox News reports Mitchell told GOP senators the case wasn't strong enough to hold up in a courtroom.

"Mitchell spelled it out and was clear with senators that she could not take this anywhere near a courtroom," one source told Fox News.

The experienced prosecutor reportedly said she would not charge Kavanaugh with a crime and that there wasn't enough of a case to even seek a search warrant.

Mitchell's assessment may have been the key to convincing Republican senators to finally support Kavanaugh even after the emotional testimony of his accuser, Dr. Christian Blasey Ford.