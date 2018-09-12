Rick Perry on Cabinet Bible Study and President Trump's Leadership: 'It Starts at the Top' 

WASHINGTON – Did you know members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet meet weekly for a Bible study? CBN News was the first to report on it and according to one regular attendee, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, the group is still going strong.

"There are a number of men and women on the Cabinet who have a Bible study every Wednesday morning," Perry told CBN's Jenna Browder. "Number one, it gives us an opportunity to see each other outside of our normal work environment, but it's also sending a message that this administration bases its life experiences on that, biblical values."

In addition to Perry, other attendees include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are also part of the group. Vice President Mike Pence goes when he can, and Capitol Ministries' Robert Drollinger, who leads the Bible study, tells CBN News Trump also gets a copy of the weekly teaching.

"It's the best Bible study that I've ever taught in my life. They are so teachable; they're so noble; they're so learned," Drollinger said.

Meanwhile, Perry gives credit to Trump for his leadership on the faith front.

"It starts at the top from the standpoint of this is a president that's not afraid to stand up and say, 'Hey, I'm not perfect, but I know the guy that is perfect and I'm trying to follow those instructions,'" Perry told CBN News. "That's a really good place to start from my perspective."



Full transcription:



Jenna Browder: "Faith seems to be front and center in this administration. I know that you're part of the Cabinet Bible study. Tell us a little bit about that."

Secretary Rick Perry: "Well, you know, it starts at the top from the standpoint of this is a president that's not afraid to stand up and say, 'Hey, I'm not perfect, but I know the guy that is perfect and I'm trying to follow those instructions.' And that's a really good place to start from my perspective. There are a number of men and women on the Cabinet who have a Bible study every Wednesday morning. It's my understanding, it's about the first time there's been a Cabinet Bible study in Washington, DC – the Cabinet members come together in an organized way – in almost 100 years. So, you know, I think that's a good thing. Number one, it gives us an opportunity to see each other outside of our normal work environment, but it's also sending a message that this administration bases its life experiences on that, biblical values. I always ask people who are, you know, sometimes critical, when I was the governor of Texas about, you know, actions that we might have taken, and I said, 'You know, I try to be instructed biblically and which one of the Ten Commandments do you not like?'"