Rod Rosenstein Rumors: Will Trump Fire Him for Comment About Removing Trump from Office?

President Trump is facing a big decision about whether or not to fire a top official in the Justice Department.

Numerous media outlets reported in a frenzy on Monday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had resigned or that he was being fired because he was heading to the White House, but none of those reports turned out to be true.

It turns out Rosenstein was at the White House Monday, but only to fill in at a meeting for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Rosenstein's fate is still in question though after revelations of critical comments about Trump.

And the White House reports that Trump, who's currently in New York City for a UN gathering, spoke with Rosenstein Monday and will meet with him Thursday at the White House.

"At the request of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he and President Trump had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories. Because the President is at the United Nations General Assembly and has a full schedule with leaders from around the world, they will meet on Thursday when the President returns to Washington, DC," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Senior Republicans are advising President Trump to go slow on making a decision about firing Rosenstein.

The question has come up after a New York Times report that Rosenstein suggested to now former acting-FBI Director Andrew McCabe to wear a wire when meeting the president.

The paper says he also suggested removing the president from office by invoking the 25th Amendment to have the Cabinet remove the president.

Rosenstein says his comments are being incorrectly reported and that anything he said was intended to be sarcastic.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) are cautioning against firing Rosenstein for now. They say the president should not fire him unless he believes he is lying.

Trump has also spoken with his outside network of advisers. But most people have reportedly been in favor of not firing Rosenstein.

Rosenstein is in charge of the Russia investigation since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from that, and Democrats say Trump would be obstructing the investigation if he fires Rosenstein.