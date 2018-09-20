'Smear Him with Some Sexual Impropriety': Kavanaugh Accuser Given a Deadline to Testify

Everyone on Capitol Hill is wondering: will Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, appear Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee?



On Wednesday, committee chairman Chuck Grassley said the hearing will move forward.

"And we're not going to cancel any hearing until the last minute. I don't know what the last minute is," he said.



But later, Grassley sent a letter to Blasey Ford setting a Friday deadline for her to respond to the invitation to testify. Blasey Ford says Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party 35-years ago. Kavanaugh has completely denied the allegations.



Although her attorney first said she would appear, Blasey Ford now wants an FBI investigation of the allegations before she testifies. Democrats agree.



The FBI has conducted six background checks on Kavanaugh over the years. In a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, Grassley said the Senate can't order another one.



Grassley writes that the US Senate has "no power to commandeer an executive branch agency into conducting our due diligence. The job of assessing and investigating a nominee's qualifications in order to decide whether to consent to the nomination is ours, and ours alone."

President Trump said he won't order another FBI investigation of Kavanaugh. "I can only say this: he is such an outstanding man; very hard for me to imagine that anything happened," the president said.



And critics say a witness like Blasey Ford doesn't have the right to demand an investigation before she testifies.

On the CBN News program the Global Lane, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke said the Kavanaugh allegations parallel tactics used by the Left against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas back in 1991.



"This is the m-o, the modus operandi politically, the political strategy of the Left. When you can't get a guy on something else, smear him with some sexual impropriety because that is a very tough thing to disprove," he explained.



And Clarke said swamp politics can ruin reputations, just like they did with Clarence Thomas who called the tactics used against him a high tech lynching.

At his October 1991 hearing, Thomas said, "There is nothing this committee, this body, or this country can do to give me my good name back."

