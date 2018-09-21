'The Allegation Being Leveled Against Him Is False': 75 Female Friends of Kavanaugh Come to His Defense

More than 75 women who've known Judge Brett Kavanaugh for decades came forward Friday to defend his character and talk about why they still support the nominee.

"The allegation being leveled against him is false, and we are proud to stand with Brett," said friend and former colleague Sara Fagen.

"Brett Kavanaugh is a good man who is incapable of mistreating anyone," echoed Cathie Martin.

Kavanaugh's former girlfriend Maura Fitzgerald told the crowd she wanted to make one thing clear – she was not there for political reasons.

"Brett was the kind of guy that you wanted to take home to your parents," said Fitzgerald. "The allegation against Brett is inconsistent with everything I have known about him as a person."

And a close family friend, Laura Cox Kaplan, talked about the hardship Kavanaugh's wife and kids are going through.

"I am heartbroken over the way that this precious family has been treated," she said. "What saddens me the most is that I know this person, Brett Kavanaugh, to be a person of the highest moral character and integrity."

The press conference came one day after US senators received a letter signed by 1,000 women who've attended Holton-Arms school over the years, the same school attended by Kavanaugh's accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

"Her experience is consistent with experiences that we have heard and lived and many of us are survivors ourselves," 2005 Holton Arms graduate Sarah Burgess said.

While many who signed the letter have never met Dr. Ford, they maintain they knew of instances similar to the one she described.

"Don't mess with the alumnae of the Holton-Arms School, but most importantly don't mess with survivors because this is not 1991, and America has their back," said Alexis Goldstein, class of 1999.

While logistics of potential testimony are still being debated, lawyers for Dr. Ford say the attention and scrutiny have led to threats against their client and forced her to leave her home.