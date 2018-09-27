'There's No Presumption of Innocence': Women Rally Both for and Against Kavanaugh

CAPITOL HILL – A number of women were out protesting against Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the hearing that could determine his fate was beginning. They appeared to already presume he's guilty of the sexual charges leveled against him.

But another set of women gathered before the hearing to rally for him.

Kavanaugh has certainly faced a number of accusations. But it seems the number one accusation against those who support him is that they're not automatically siding with his women accusers.

Those at the "I Stand with Brett" women's rally were on Capitol Hill to say that's not the America they know, and that's certainly not the American way of law.

Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin told CBN News, "The biggest danger is that we're going to lose something that really is a foundational point of our society, which is that there's a presumption of innocence until proven guilty."

The Judicial Crisis Network's Carrie Severino clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas.

"You have even the Democratic minority leader saying 'there's no presumption of innocence.' Look, that's something Joe Biden gave to Justice Thomas," Severino stated. "That's not just about what happens in a criminal proceeding. This is a fundamental American value. This is something that goes all the way through not only our Judeo-Christian heritage, but whole Western tradition."

The women at the "I Stand with Brett" rally spoke out that they certainly oppose sexual assault or harassment, but insisted charges alone aren't enough to find the accused guilty.

Patrice Onwuka of the Independent Women's Forum said, "We believe in taking accusations of sexual violence very seriously. But we also believe in due process and we believe in fairness."

Martin added, "What we've seen over the course of the last year-and-a-half with the MeToo movement is that a simple accusation without anything to back it up could end a man's career."

Concerned Women for America President Penny Nance told CBN News, "We believe that justice is blind. Justice must remain blind to immutable characteristics, whether it's age, race, religion, or whether it's your gender even."

Severino commented, "I've got children at home, I've got boys and girls. So I want to make sure that both women and men get a fair hearing."