'They Attacked the Enemy and Stopped the Forces of Terror': Trump Honors 9/11 Victims at Flight 93 Memorial

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined Americans across the US Tuesday in marking the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Nearly two decades after the deadliest foreign attack on US soil, which killed nearly 3,000 people, the Trumps traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to remember the fallen.

President Trump delivered remarks at the site where United Airlines Flight 93, one of the planes hijacked by terrorists, crashed, killing all 40 people on board.

"We're gathered together on these hallowed grounds to honor the memory of nearly 3,000 souls who were murdered on this day 17 years ago," the president said.

"We grieve together for every mother, father, sister and brother, son and daughter who was stolen from us at the twin towers, at the Pentagon and here in this Pennsylvania field," he continued. "We honor their sacrifice by pledging to never flinch in the face of evil, and to do whatever it takes to keep America safe."

It's believed the hijackers were planning to fly the plane into the White House or the Capitol building, but passengers fought back against the terrorists who had taken over the cockpit and the aircraft went down into a field in Shanksville.

"In the last 20 minutes, many placed their final calls home, whispering those eternal words: 'I love you.' Some said the Lord's prayer and then they bravely charged the cockpit," Trump said. "They attacked the enemy, they fought until the very end and they stopped the forces of terror."

There is also a push to pay tribute to the growing number of first responders who've died from 9/11-related illnesses.

Retired FBI agent Lu Lieber even referred to Lower Manhattan as a "cesspool of cancer."

"We didn't wear respirators. We didn't wear masks. We didn't wear any eye protective gear. It just never occurred to us," she said.

So far, 18 firefighters have died in the last year alone.

More than $4.3 billion has been given to the victims and their families via the 9/11 victims compensation fund.

"We're only now beginning to witness and understand the long-term effects of that work," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Ceremonies were held in both New York City and the Pentagon to honor and remember those killed.